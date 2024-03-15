UFC Vegas 88 weigh-in results [UPDATE LIVE]
Live results from the UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura weigh-ins.
The UFC is keeping the momentum going with a fight night from the UFC APEX. UFC Vegas 88 will be a 13-fight card headlined by a heavyweight bout.
The headlining bout of this card will be the heavyweight clash between no. 9-ranked Tai Tuivasa and the no. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura. The two were originally supposed to clash at UFC 298 but ultimately ended up being moved to headline this fight night instead.
The penultimate fight offering on the card will see Bryan Battle go up against Ange Loosa. Both are currently on a two-fight winning streak, and they look to continue moving up in the welterweight division.
Also offered on the UFC Vegas 88 card will be the Ovince St. Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu light heavyweight clash, and this bout sees the greatest waging disparity on the card. Both St. Preux and Nzechukwu will be aiming to bounce back from previous losses, and begin their respective campaigns to move into the 205-pound division's top 15 rankings sometime in the near future.
The women's bantamweight division offers two fights on this card. On the main card, Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson, who are both inside the division's top 10, will meet in an attempt to throw their names into potential title contention.
The other division's offering will be between Josiane Nunes and Chelsea Chandler. Being away from the Octagon for over a year, Nunes makes her return against Chandler, who is hoping to bounce back from her second professional loss.
Opening up the main card will be Gerald Meerschaert and Bryan Barberena. As the sole middleweight offering on the card, both Meerschaert and Barberena are desperate for a win, with their last victories both coming in 2022.
The featherweight division also has two offerings on the card, with one fight on the main card and the other on the prelim card. Christian Rodriguez, who is on a three-fight winning streak, will be going up against the undefeated Isaac Dulgarian, who will only be making his second walk to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 88.
The featherweight division will also see Josh Culibao attempt to bounce back from his recent loss against Danny Silva, who makes his first walk to the Octagonat UFC Vegas 88. Silva earned a UFC contract on season seven of Dana White's Contender Series, following a unanimous decision victory over his opponent.
Opening up the prelim card will be Charalampos Grigoriou and Chad Anheliger's bantamweight bout. Grigoriou will be making his promotional debut, and he will become Cyprus' sole representative within the UFC.
Before the fights take place in the UFC Octagon, the fighters have one final step - to prove successful at the weigh-ins. All 26 fighters will take to the scale, and aim to accomplish the final step before their eventual walks into the cage.
UFC Vegas 88 official weigh-in results
- Tai Tuivasa (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)
- Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)
- Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
- Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)
- Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)
- Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (186)
- Natan Levy (156.5)* vs. Mike Davis (155)
- Josiane Nunes (135) vs. Chelsea Chandler (137)**
- Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
- Josh Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)***
- Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)
- Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155)
- Charalampos Grigoriou (136) vs. Chad Anheliger (135)
*Natan Levy weighed in a half pound over the limit for his fight with Mike Davis. It appears as though he will not cut further.
**Chelsea Chandler missed weight by one pound.
*** Danny Silva weighed in at 148.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the limit.