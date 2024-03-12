UFC Vegas 88 time, card, location & live stream
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 88 before the fights on Saturday, March 16.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV after a successful UFC 299 event in Miami, FL. Now the gears have shifted to a card headlined by No. 9 ranked Tai Tuivasa and No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura.
Tuivasa is looking to get back in the win column coming from a three-fight losing streak. His most recent losses were to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov all by finish. He is in a must-win situation if he wants to remain in the top 10 and even the UFC.
Tybura is coming off a loss of his own but isn't in as dire a position as Tuivasa. Tybura lost to current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall but won two prior to that. He's likely hoping for a win over Tuivasa in order to climb higher in the heavyweight rankings.
The co-main event is a welterweight scrap between two unranked fighters in Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa.
Highly touted prospect Charalampos Grigoriou will open the card versus Chad Anheliger for his UFC debut.
MAIN CARD | 7 p.m ET | ESPN+
- Tai Tuivasa (15-6-0) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-8-0)
- Bryan Battle (11-2-0) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3-0)
- Ovince Saint Preux (26-17-0) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4-0)
- Christian Rodriguez (10-1-0) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0-0)
- Pannie Kianzad (17-7-0) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3-0)
- Gerald Meerschaert (35-17-0) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-11-0)
PRELIM | 3 p.m ET | ESPN+
- Natan Levy (8-1-0) vs. Mike Davis (10-2-0)
- Josiane Nunes (10-1-0) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-2-0)
- Jafel Filho (15-3-0) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-6-0)
- Thiago Moises (17-7-0) vs. Mitch Ramirez (0-1-0)
- Josh Culibao (11-2-1) vs. Danny Silva (1-0-0)
- Jaqueline Amorim (7-1-0) vs. Cory McKenna (8-2-0)
- Charalampos Grigoriou (1-0-0) vs. Chad Anheliger (12-7-0)
UFC Vegas 88 live stream
At FanSided MMA, we don't condone illegal streaming but also understand that not everyone has an economical way to watch the fights. For this card it will air on ESPN+ at no additional fee. You just need a subscription. The subs are just $5.99 a month which is probably what you pay for a cup of coffee at Starbucks. If you are really hard up for cash, your local bar might have it playing for free.