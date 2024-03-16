UFC Vegas 88 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live results, highlights and brief recaps from the entire UFC Vegas 88 fight card.
The UFC returns to Las Vegas for a ranked heavyweight showdown between heavy hitters Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. Both fighters are looking to get back in the win column and climb their way up the rankings as we wait for the heavyweight title picture to figure itself out.
Tuivasa is on the second three-fight losing streak of his career after winning five straight by knockout. Tuivasa's last win was at UFC 271 against Derrick Lewis; since then, he's been finished by former interim champion Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich and most recently former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov at UFC 293. Tybura most recently lost to current interim champion Tom Aspinall at UFC London after winning two straight.
The co-main event will feature The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Bryan Battle, who will face Ange Loosa in a welterweight bout. Battle is on a two-fight win streak after finishing AJ Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79. Loosa has also won two straight, most recently beating Rhys McKee at UFC Paris.
The main card is rounded out by veteran light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux, who will be making his 27th walk to the octagon, and Kennedy Nzechukwu. Nzechukwu is coming off a loss after winning three straight. Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson will face each other again after Chiasson bested Kianzad to become The Ultimate Fighter 28 winner. Veteran middleweights Gerald Meerschaert and Bryan Barberena will also feature.
The prelims are headlined by lightweights Natan Levy and Mike Davis. Levy has won two straight since dropping his debut and Davis has won three straight since suffering the same result. Both fighters haven't fought since 2022.
Ranked women's bantamweights Josiane Nunes and Chelsea Chandler face off on the prelims. Nunes is on a nine-fight win streak and is undefeated with the organization. Chandler is 1-1 since coming over from Invicta Fighting Championships and is moving back down to bantamweight. Veteran Thiago Moises and newcomers Mitch Ramirez, Danny Silva, and Charalampos Grigoriou will also feature.
MAIN CARD
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
Marcin Tybura hands Tai Tuivasa his fourth straight loss with a bloody submission win in the very first round.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Marcin Tybura defeated Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:08
Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa
Unfortunately due to an eye poke in the second round the fight between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa was declared a no contest
OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa declared a no contest (eye poke, Round 2 - 1:00
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Ovince Saint Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu issued an incredible slug fest for three Rounds. The close fight was split on the scorecards with the veteran getting hte nod.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Ovince Saint Preux defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian
Another wildly close three round fight took place tonight. Christian Rodriguez ended up with the win over Isaac Dulgarian via a split decision. This is the third time in a row Rodriguez has taken an fighter's undefeated record.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Christian Rodriguez def. Isaac Dulgarian via split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)
Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson
Macy Chiasson got back in the win column with a huge performace over Pannie Kianzad. Kianzad secured the third choke in a row, finding it in the first round.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Macy Chiasson defeated Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 3:54
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena
Add another submission to Gerald Meerschaert's record. He secured a stunning RNC of Bryan Barberena, putting the UFC veteran completely to sleep.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:23
PRELIMINARY CARD
Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis
Mike Davis dominated Natan Levy and eventually finished him with a brutal submission in the second round. Davis hasn't fought since
OFFICIAL RESULT: Mike Davis defeated Natan Levy via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 1:43
Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler
The women's bantamweight bout between Josiane Nunes and Chelsea Chandler was a bloody mess through three rounds. Both fighters had good moments but the judges awarded the win to Chelsea Chandler.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Chelsea Chandler defeated Josiane Nunes via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Jafel Filho vs. Ode' Osbourne
It didn't take long for Jafel Filho to dominate Ode Osbourne and earn the submission win in the first round.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Jafel Filho defeated Ode' Osbourne submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:27
Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva
A close back and forth slug fest took place between Josh Culibao and Danny Silva on the prelims. The judges were split on the decision but ultimately awarded the win to Silva, who had a major weight miss ahead of the fight.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Danny Silva defeated Josh Culibao via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Jacqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna
Cory McKenna was looking to make her triumphant return to the cage but it took just seconds for the fight to go Jacqueline Amorim's way. Amorim put her in a brutal armbar and found the finish.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacqueline Amorim defeated Cory McKenna via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:38
Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez
The seasoned veteran absolutely pieced apart the debuting fighter, as was expected. Props to Mitch Ramirez for making it through two full rounds with Thiago Moises before losing the bout in the first few moments of round three.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Thiago Moises defeated Mitch Ramirez via TKO, Round 3 - 0:15
Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger
Charalampos Grigoriou was making his UFC debut but failed to deliver versus Chad Anheliger. The more experienced fighter edged Grigoriou on the scorecards after a close back-and-forth affair. Anheliger was coming off two losses and got back into the win column.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Chad Anheliger defeated Charalampos Grigoriou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)