UFC Vegas 87 predictions & odds
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev headline UFC Vegas 87
- The card features several important fights
- Here's everything you need to know in order to bet on Saturday night.
Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev headline UFC Vegas 87, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on March 2. The event kicks off an action-packed month for the promotion with fights scheduled each week.
The No. 12 ranked Rozenstruik looks to defend his place in the top 15 against Gaziev, who put the division on notice with a stellar debut in December 2023. Light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro clash in a consequential co-main event that could bring either man closer to ranked competition.
14 total matchups are set. The card is abundant with established stars and plenty of new faces looking to acquaint themselves with fight fans. Heavy underdogs and favorites are a theme.
Let's examine the card, paying attention to each combatant's history, attributes, and Draftking's betting odds to predict the outcomes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (-175) vs. Loik Radzhabov (+145)
A lightweight scrap kicks off the preliminary card when Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3-0 ) makes his UFC debut against Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1).
Selwady is on a five-fight win streak and is hot off earning a UFC contract on DWCS. Radzhabov is 1-1 in the UFC and was knocked out in his last fight by Mateusz Rębecki.
Momentum and youth are on the 28-year-old Selwady's side. Size and UFC experience are on Radzhabov's side. He stands 5 feet 11 inches compared to Selwady's 5 feet 8 inches. All three of Selwady's losses have come by knockout; the 33-year-old Radzhabov has seven in his career. Radzhabov must be aggressive and test Selwady's chin often and early. If not, Selwady will likely grind out a decision.
Prediction: Selwady by decision