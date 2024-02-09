UFC Vegas 86 weigh-in results
- UFC Vegas 86 is headlined by Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.
- On Friday the fighters weigh in for their matches
- See who made and missed weight
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX for a middleweight bout between veteran Jack Hermansson and the upstart Joe Pyfer.
Hermansson has alternated wins and losses and the past seven fights, most recently losing to Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando. Pyfer is on a five-fight win streak since appearing on Dana White's Contender Series and hasn't seen the third round in those fights. Pyfer most recently beat Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80.
The co-main event features featherweights Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Ige is looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79, while Fili is looking to make it two in a row after a win against Lucas Almeida at UFC 296.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by veterans Brad Tavares and Michael Johnson. Tavares will face Gregory Rodrigues, as both fighters will be looking for their second straight win. Johnson will take on Darrius Flowers, and both fighters will look to avoid their second straight loss.
The preliminary card is headlined by welterweight Trevin Giles and Carlos Prates. Giles is coming off a loss to Gabriel Bonfim at UFC 291 while Prates will be making his debut off of DWCS. The rest of the prelims are rounded out by veterans Devin Clark and Max Griffin.
UFC Vegas 86 official weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Jack Hermansson (185) vs Joe Pyfer (185.5)
- Dan Ige (146) vs Andre Fili (146)
- Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs Ihor Potieria (187.5)
- Brad Tavares (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)
- Michael Johnson (156) vs Darrius Flowers (156.25)
- Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Trevin Giles (171) vs Carlos Prates (171)
- Bolaji Oki (156) vs Timothy Cuamba (155)
- Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Bruna Brasil (115.5)
- Devin Clark (204.5) vs Marcin Prachnio (204.5)
- Max Griffin (170.5) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)
- Zac Pauga (206) vs Bogdan Guskov (205.5)
- Fernie Garcia (146) vs Hyder Amil (145.5)
- Daniel Marcos (136) vs Aoriqileng (136)
Unfortunately, not everyone made weight.
Ihor Potieria stepped on the scales heavy at 187.5 and Darrius Flowers tipped the scales at 156.25. At press time it's unclear if either will be allowed to cut more weight.