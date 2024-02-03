UFC Vegas 85 results [UPDATED LIVE]
- UFC Vegas 85 is headlined by Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov
- The event takes place on Feb. 3
- This story will be updated throughout the event
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX for the third event of 2024 as ranked middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov face off. Dolidze is coming off a loss to former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 while Imavov's last fight ended in a no-contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289.
The co-main event features ranked lightweights Renato Moicano and Drew Dober. Moicano is looking to start a new win streak after submitting Brad Riddell at UFC 281 as is Dober, who knocked out Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 80.
A fun matchup between ranked women's flyweights Viviane Araujo and Natalia Silva will feature on the main card as well. Araujo is looking to gain some momentum against the heavy favorite in Silva, who is looking to win her 11th straight. Silva is 4-0 with the UFC, most recently defeating former LFA champion Andrea Lee at UFC 292.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by the undefeated Aliaskhab Khizriev, who was successful in his UFC debut, and Charles Radtke, who also won his UFC debut and is on a five-fight win streak. Khizriev will face Makhmud Muradov and Radtke will take on Gilbert Urbina.
The preliminary card is headlined by Molly McCann, who is looking to avoid her third straight loss versus Diana Belbita, who recently revealed she considered retirement before this fight. The rest of the prelims are rounded out by the undefeated Azat Maksum, Road to UFC bantamweight winner Jeongyeong Lee, and Dana White's Contender Series winners Marquel Mederos and Thomas Petersen.
There will also be three Road to UFC fights which take place directly after UFC Vegas 85 concludes.
UFC Vegas 85 results [UPDATED LIVE]
MAIN CARD
- Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober
- Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
- Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
- Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Jeongyeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder
- Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos
- Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues
Road to UFC finale results
- Zhu Rong vs. Shin Haraguchi
- Li Kaiwen vs. Yi Zha
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Niushiyue Ji