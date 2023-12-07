UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez prediction
Predicting and previewing the outcome of UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez.
The UFC is back home in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada with an intriguing card for fight fans. On Saturday, Dec. 9, UFC Vegas 83 hosts ranked bantamweight prospects Song Yadong (20-6-1) and Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) in a main event that promises to be an absolute brawl.
Both men come into this one following a victory that put them back on the right track. Song's last win was an extremely impressive performance over Ricky Simon, earning himself a 50K bonus along with the KO victory.
Gutierrez's hype following his brutal flying knee KO of Franke Edgar dipped after losing to Pedro Munhoz but he put himself back into the winner's column with a decision victory over Alateng Heili back in October.
With both men coming into this fight on a single fight win streak, they will be looking to mark out their credentials as a top tier contender in the talent-heavy bantamweight division. Considering the way these two throw caution in the wind, expect them to go to all lengths to secure a marquee win.
UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez preview and prediction
Although neither fighter can be considered a household name just yet, expect this main event to shift a few perceptions. They are both tough as nails, go for it all, and have attractive fighting styles that cater to everyone's needs.
The main talking point from this bout is whether Gutierrez can withstand the pressure from Song and control the distance to disallow his more powerful opponent from landing bombs. Song is not just a one-shot guy though, his boxing combinations are crisps and has proven to be almost impossible to takedown while having a devastating ground-and-pound skillset.
Gutierrez will need the range to let his kicks dictate the fight. He often uses leg kicks to neutralize his opponents so it will be intriguing to see if Song can either close the distance enough or check Gutierrez's attacks. If not, he could be in for a painful night and an even worse walk back to his locker.
It's a close fight on paper but you have to side with Song on this one. He simply has much more experience and has looked more impressive in his victories. A man who has been a staple of the UFC's bantamweight division for a couples of year now despite being only 26 years old, Song gets his hand raised after a gruelling fight and makes his way towards the title.
Prediction: Song Yadong by decision