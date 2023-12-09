UFC Vegas 83 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 83 takes place with a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez headlining the card. Here are the live results as the action unfolds.
UFC Vegas 83 was originally supposed to be held in Shanghai, China, but was moved to the UFC APEX in mid-November. The second-to-last UFC event of 2023 will feature a main event between ranked bantamweights Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. This will be Song's third straight main event and he will be looking for his second straight win after defeating Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 72. Gutierrez is also looking for his second straight after beating Alatengheili at UFC Vegas 81.
The co-main event will feature former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith and Khalil Rountree, Jr. Smith is coming off a split-decision win over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore while Rountree, Jr. will be looking for his fifth straight win after beating Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 78. The rest of the main card is rounded out by ranked flyweights Tim Elliott, who is stepping in on short notice, and Sumudaerji, who is looking to avoid his second straight loss. Junyong Park, who will also be looking for his fifth straight win, will face BJJ ace Andre Muniz in a fun middleweight bout.
The preliminary card is headlined by Song Kenan, who is looking for his second straight win, against France's Kevin Jousset, who was successful in his UFC debut at UFC 293. Rounding out the card is a re-booking of Steve Garcia and Melquizael Costa from last weekend and flyweight standout Tatsuro Taira, who is 14-0 with 10 finishes, facing off against Carlos Hernandez, who is looking for his second straight.
UFC VEGAS 83 MAIN CARD
Song Yadong Vs. Chris Gutierrez
Anthony Smith Vs. Khalil Rountree, Jr.
Nasrat Haqparast Vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Tim Elliott Vs. Sumudaerji
Junyong Park Vs. Andrew Muniz
UFC VEGAS 83 PRELIMINARY CARD
Song Kenan Vs. Kevin Jousset
Hyunsung Park Vs. Shannon Ross
Steve Garcia Vs. Melquizael Costa
Luana Santos Vs. Stephanie Egger
Tatsuro Taira Vs. Carlos Hernandez
Rayanne Amanda Vs. Talita Alencar