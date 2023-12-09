UFC Vegas 83 betting odds
Odds for every UFC Vegas 83 fight.
On Saturday, Dec. 9th, the UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a massive fight night event that could see new players pushed into title pictures if results go their way. Although the event may have suffered after the initial location of Shanghai, China was shifted to Las Vegas, it still promises to cater to every fight fan.
The main event pits two of the most exciting fighters in the talent-rich bantamweight division. No.7 ranked Song Yadong (20-7-1) faces off against the No.15 ranked Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) in what should be a thrilling bout.
Both fighters come into it on a one-fight win streak and will need the victory to continue their momentum. Although neither man can be considered a staple in the UFC's 135 pound division, expect them to become a name in the title picture following the conclusion of UFC Vegas 83.
It is clear that casinos favor the more experienced Song in this one as he comes in as a sizeable favorite at -380 over Gutierrez.
The co-main event pits two savvy veterans looking for to make one final push towards the light heavyweight crown. Former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (37-18) meets fan-favorite Khalil Rountree (12-5) in a fight that is unlikely to go the distance.
Smith might have the experience but he is taking this fight on short notice against a man many have come to adore thanks to his ruthlessness. Rountree not only brings game-changing power but he is also on the longest win-streak of his career, having won his last four fights in a row. That seems to have made the difference for sports books, as Rountree comes in as a slight favorite at -198.
With UFC Vegas 83 just around the corner, its time to see who is going to walk into the UFC APEX as a betting favorite, and just who will upset the apple cart.
All odds curtesy of DraftKings.com. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Main Card
- Song Yadong (-380) vs. Chris Gutierrez (+300)
- Anthony Smith (+164) vs. Khalil Rountree (-198)
- Tim Elliot (-130) vs. Sumudaerji (+110)
- Nasrat Haqparast (-192) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+160)
- Jun Yong Park (-170) vs. Andre Muniz (+142)
Preliminary Card
- Song Kenan (+120) vs. Kevin Jousset (-142)
- Hyunsung Park (-575) vs. Shannon Ross (+425)
- Steve Garcia (+210) vs. Melquizael Costa (-258)
- Luana Santos (-155) vs. Stephanie Eggar (+130)
- Tatsuro Taira (-575) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+425)
- Rayanne dos Santos (-148) vs. Talita Alencar (+124)