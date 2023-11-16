UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results: 3 fighters miss weight (Video)
UFC returns to the Apex for an exciting UFC Vegas 82 fight night. Ahead of that, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as the fighters take to the scale.
The UFC makes its return to the UFC Apex following an exhilarating trip to the east coast for UFC 295. On Saturday, November 18, UFC Vegas 82 will take place with 14 exciting fights set to entertain fight fans across the world.
The main event will be a battle between two ranked middleweights who both have had impressive runs within the promotion. Brendan Allen has 11 first-round finishes and he goes up against arguably the UFC's hottest Scottish import in Paul Craig, who has proven to be a submission specialist of sort.
The penultimate fight on the card will be a battle of international waters as Ecuador's Michael Morales squares up with Jake Matthews from down under. This welterweight scrap has the potential to produce a cataclysmic chain reaction across the entire 170-pound division.
Preceding those two bouts will be 12 other exciting bouts featuring several unranked fighters who look to make quite the statement right at the home of the UFC. The likes of Amanda Ribas and Joanderson Brito will also be competing on the card.
Ahead of the fighter's individual walks to the octagon, the final order of business will be the official weigh-ins. Here are the results as all 28 fighters take to the scale.
This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC Vegas 82 official weigh-in results
Main Card
- Brendan Allen (186) vs. Paul Craig (186)
- Michael Morales (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)
- Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)
- Payton Talbott (136) vs. Nick Aguirre (136)
- Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)
- Uroš Medić (171) vs. Myktybek Orolabi (170)
Prelims
- Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145)
- Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs. Jose Johnson (136)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)
- Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Caio Machado (250)
- Jeka Saragih (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (148)*
- Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (136.5)***
- Trey Ogden (155.5) vs. Nikolas Motta (155)
- Charles Johnson (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (128)**
* Lucas Alexander came in at 148 pounds, two pounds heavier than the 146-pound allowance.
** Rafael Estevam came in at 128 pounds, two pounds heavier than the 126-pound allowance.
*** Ailin Perez came in at 136.5 pounds, just a half pound over the 136-pound allowance.