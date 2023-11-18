UFC Vegas 82 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 82 takes place with a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig headlining the card. Here are the live results as the action unfolds.
The UFC returns to Las Vegas before taking a Thanksgiving break and ranked middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will headline at UFC Vegas 82.
Allen is on a five-fight win streak with four of those wins coming by way of submission, the last coming against Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville, while Craig was successful in his move up to middleweight at UFC London against Andre Muniz.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by a welterweight co-main event between undefeated Michael Morales and veteran Jake Matthews, a fun lightweight matchup between grapplers Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt, and a women's strawweight bout between Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Ribas.
The preliminary card is headlined by featherweights and Dana White's Contender Series alums Jonathan Pearce and Joanderson Brito. Pearce is on a five-fight win streak, most recently picking up a win against veteran Darren Elkins at UFC Orlando, while Brito is looking for his fourth straight after beating Westin Wilson at UFC Vegas 76.
The rest of the card is rounded out by DWCS alums Chad Anheliger, Jose Johnson, Mick Parkin, Nikolas Motta, and Rafael Estevam. Several fighters will also make their UFC debuts including Payton Talbott, Myktybek Orolbai, Caio Machado, and Estevam.
UFC Vegas 82 main card
Brendan Allen defeated Paul Craig via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 0:38
Michael Morales def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Chase Hooper defeated Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 2:58
Payton Talbott defeated Nick Aguirre via submission (RNC), Round 3 - 0:58
Amanda Ribas defeated Luana Pinheiro via TKO (punches) - Round 3, 3:53
Myktybek Orolbai defeated Uros Medic via submission (neck crank), Round 2 - 4:12
UFC Vegas 82 preliminary card
Joanderson Brito defeated Jonathan Pearce via submission (ninja choke) - Round 2, 3:54
Jose Johnson defeated Chad Anheliger via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:49
Christian Leroy Duncan defeated Denis Tiuliulin via TKO, Round 2 - 4:24
Mick Parkin defeated Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jeka Saragih defeated Lucas Alexander via KO, Round 1 - 1:31
Ailin Perez defeated Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta declared a no contest, Round 3 - 3:11
Rafael Estevam defeated Charles Johnson via unanimoud decision (29-28 x3)