UFC Vegas 81 results, highlights, live stream for Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza takes place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 14. Here are the results and highlights as it all goes down.
UFC returns with an exciting fight week event live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 11-fight card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.
Yusuff and Barboza will be one of only two featherweight bouts on the UFC Vegas 81 card, with both fighters hoping to put on a performance that could push them closer to the top 10. Both Yusuff and Barboza are coming off of electric first-round finishes and hope to keep the momentum up.
The co-main event of the evening will see Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araújo in a women's flyweight bout. This all-Brazilian battle will witness Maia attempt to continue her winning streak but 'Vivi' strives to find her way back into the winning column.
The UFC Vegas 81 card features several other exciting talents such as Melissa Dixon and Brendon Marotte, and it is the final stop on the road to UFC 294. There is no doubt that all the fighters will be looking to make an impact when they step into the octagon.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Vegas 81 results
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araújo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Viviane Araujo defeated Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jonathan Martinez defeated Adrian Yanez via TKO, Round 2 - 2:26
Andre Petroski vs. Michel Pereira
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Michel Pereira defeated Andre Petroski via TKO, Round 1 - 1:06
Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Christian Rodriguez defeated Cameron Saaiman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Darren Elkins defeated TJ Brown via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 2:23
Tainara Lisboar vs. Ravena Oliveira
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tainara Lisboa defeated Ravena Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Terrance McKinney defeated Brendon Marotte via KO, Round 1 - 0:20
Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Melissa Dixon defeated Irina Alekseeva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chris Gutierrez defeated Alatengheili via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Emily Ducote defeated Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Vegas 81 live stream
While we cannot condone streaming fights via third parties, we know it happens. There are links usually found on Reddit or you can search sites like crackstream, sportsurge or streameast. Happy hunting.