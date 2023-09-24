UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev injury update

Fiziev clearly tore his ACL. From video my first 1st image shows his knee slid forward consistent w ACL tear.

2nd image knee slid back into place.



Will likely get ACL surgery- likely out for 9-12 months. #fiziev #acl #UFCVegas79 https://t.co/PpJODHzxcp pic.twitter.com/fUcGB14kru