UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev injury update
Here's everything we know about Rafael Fiziev's injury sustained at UFC Vegas 79.
By Amy Kaplan
During the second round of the UFC Vegas 79 main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, Fiziev sustained an injury to his knee after throwing a kick.
The injury appears to have occurred to his left leg, the leg that was posted during the kick and he immediately fell to the canvas in pain. The fight was called off and Gamrot won via TKO.
Now, one day removed from the fight, fans are wondering what exactly happened to the knee and how long will he be out of competition.
On Saturday night Fiziev shared a video from the hospital while he, Bryce Mitchell and Michelle Waterson-Gomez all waited to be seen by a doctor.
“Look, everybody is here,” Fiziev said. “What is the business? What is the business, guys? The best business in the world. Everybody here. Alhamdulillah.”
We still don't have an official explanation from Fiziev himself, and we'll update when we do, but orthopedic sports surgeon, Dr. David Abbasi has his thoughts about what happened.
"Fiziev clearly tore his ACL. From video my first 1st image shows his knee slid forward consistent w ACL tear," he wrote on Twitter shortly after the event. "2nd image knee slid back into place. Will likely get ACL surgery- likely out for 9-12 months."
This marks the second loss in a row for Fiziev after losing to Justin Gaethje.