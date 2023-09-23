UFC Vegas 79 results: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot live highlights
UFC Vegas 79 sees the UFC make a return to the UFC Apex with this card headlined by Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot. Here are the live results and highlights.
The UFC makes a return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 23. The promotion has not hosted an event at the Apex since August 12 but they make their return with this exciting UFC Vegas 79 card.
The main event at the top of this 11-fight card will be the lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. This all-European battle could see 'Ataman' or 'Gamer' put on a performance that pushes them into the title scene of one of the most contentious divisions within the UFC.
The co-main event will be a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. Respectively ranked at number 10 and number 12, 'Thug Nasty' and '50K' look to push themselves higher in the 145-pound division with this match-up.
Different divisions will be on display across the 11 fights, including three of those being women's division offerings. This event will also be the UFC's final offering for the month of September, and they look to make it a good one.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Vegas 79 live results
UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ - 7pm ET/4pm PT)
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury), Round 2 - 2:03
Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bryce Mitchell defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO, Round 2 - 2:42
Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bryan Battle defeated AJ Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:32
Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charles Jourdain defeated Ricardo Ramos via guillotine, Round 1 - 3:12
UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ - 4pm ET/1pm PT)
Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Miles Johns defeated Daniel Argueta (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tim Means defeated Andre Fialho via TKO, Round 3 - 1:15
Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cody Brundage defeated Jacob Malkoun via disqualification (illegal blow) Round 1 - 4:15
Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mohammed Usman def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mizuki defeated Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Montserrat Rendon defeated Tamires Vidal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)