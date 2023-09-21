UFC Vegas 79: Who is Montserrat Rendon?
Meet Montserrat Rendon will make her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, Sept. 23.
UFC Vegas 79 is headlined by two dynamic lightweight contenders when Rafael Fiziev (12-2) challenges Mateusz Gamrot (22-2) for a stake in possibly the next No.1 contender fight. To start the action on Sept. 23 is newcomer, Monsterrat Rendon (5-0), who will look to upset Tamires Vidal (7-1) in her UFC debut.
Rendon started her MMA journey in 2019 as an amateur and she turned pro a year later and has six professional wins to her name. Rendon will eye her first finish after all her previous bouts have resulted in decision wins.
Her fighting style is one that embraces the fight and will pack a punch when exchanging strikes, but if necessary will take it to the ground and showcase her ground game. Rendon last fought for Invicta FC where she was awarded a controversial split decision against Brittney Cloudy.
Monsterrat Rendon will fight Tamires Vidal at UFC Vegas 79
Vidal looks to stun Rendon and make it two victories in two fights so far in her UFC career. In her debut, she looked impressive and made quick work of her opponent by finishing via a flying knee to the body in the first round. She will look to continue her impressive streak of six straight victories and two straight finishes to move up her the ranks in the women's bantamweight division.
In her previous fights, Vidal favors the clinch and typically will take advantage of that position and look for grappling opportunities, but she can also deliver her fair share when standing toe to toe with her opponent. Given her experience and according to DraftKings, she currently favors Rendon in this matchup at (-230). Rendon is a decent underdog with respectable odds of (+190).