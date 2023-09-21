UFC Vegas 79 full betting odds
Here are all the betting odds for UFC Vegas 79, headlined by lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.
By Rami Hanna
Following the UFC's celebration of Mexican Independence Day for Noche UFC, the next card will still be in Nevada, this time being headlined by two lightweight contenders who will look to get back into the winner's circle. The No. 6 ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev will take on the No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot in a stacked division that looks to find its next contender after UFC 294 when the champion Islam Makhachev defends against Charles Oliveira in a rematch.
In Fiziev's last bout, his 6-fight winning streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje by a majority decision in a fight of the night at UFC 286. Now in the second main event of his UFC career, Fiziev will look to keep his ranking by preventing his opponent from using the grappling that has secured them many wins. Fiziev has earned bonuses in his last 6 bouts and could make it seven in a row this weekend.
Gamrot's journey to the championship was halted after a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 before bouncing back with a split-decision win over Jalin Turner this past March at UFC 285. Gamrot is a five-time ADCC European Grappling champion and also holds the record for the fastest submission win by Kimura in the UFC at 65 seconds against Jeremy Stephens. A win for Gamrot would leapfrog him over Fiziev as he looks to break into the top-5 rankings soon.
According to DraftKings. The current odds for the main event have Fiziev listed as the favorite at -155 and his opponent Gamrot is the underdog at +130.
The co-main event will be between Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell. Mitchell's last bout was his first loss in his MMA career against Ilia Topuria. Ige's currently on a 2-fight winning streak. Mitchell is the favorite coming into this (-205) against Ige who comes in as the underdog (+170)
The main card also includes, Marina Rodriguez taking on Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a rematch. The last time these two fought was in 2021 with Rodriguez picking up a unanimous decision win. Coming into this fight, Rodriguez will be the favorite (-310) against the underdog Waterson-Gomez (+250).
Bryan Battle will also be in action, his last bout was a first-round knockout against Gabriel Green in 14 seconds. Battle will take on AJ Fletcher who is coming off a submission win against Themba Takura Gorimbo. Battle is the favorite coming into this (-175) against Fletcher who is the underdog (+145).
The opener to the main card will be a featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Charles Jourdain. Ramos is coming off a KO win via spinning back elbow and Jourdain's last bout was a victory against Kron Gracie at UFC 288. Jourdain is the favorite coming into this (-135) against the underdog Ramos (+114).
UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot full betting odds
Main card:
Rafael Fiziev (-155) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+130)
Bryce Mitchell (-205) vs. Dan Ige (+170)
Marina Rodriguez (-310) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+250)
Bryan Battle (-175) vs. AJ Fletcher (+150)
Charles Jourdain (-135) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+114)
Preliminary card:
Dan Argueta (-185) vs. Miles Johns (+154)
Andre Fialho (-175) vs. Tim Means (+145)
Jacon Malkoun (-485) vs. Cody Brundage (+370)
Mohammad Usman (-142) vs. Jake Collier (+120)
Mizuki Inoue (-298) vs. Hannah Goldy (+240)
Tamires Vidal (-230) vs. Montserrat Rendon (+190)