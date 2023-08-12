UFC Vegas 78: Who is Isaac Dulgarian?
Meet Isaac Dulgarian who is looking to shine in his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday at the UFC APEX.
UFC newcomer, Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) has been consistent in his amateur and pro career. Every single one of his pro wins, and amateur appearances has ended in the very first round. Dulgarian is set to face Francis Marshall (7-1) in a featherweight bout and looks to up his winning streak to six. When he makes his first walk to the Octagon for UFC Vegas 78, he will enter it as an undefeated prospect who has yet to see a second round in his entire career.
Thus far in his short and successful career, Dulgarian has a 100 finish rate with three KO/TKOs and two submissions. In his previous bout in February 2022, he made short work of his opponent by wrestling him down to the floor and finishing him with strikes from the top position. In attendance for his Fight Alliance Championship (FAC) title fight were Dana White and the Nelk Boys for White's Lookin' For a Fight series.
Initially, Dulgarian was scheduled to make his first UFC appearance earlier this year but due to an undisclosed injury, he had to pull out. According to DraftKings, the UFC debutant is a small underdog at odds of (+154), meanwhile, his opponent is favored at (-185).
Francis Marshall looks to earn his second UFC career win after previously falling short via split decision against William Gomis. Marshall is a former Dana White's Contender Series contract winner and he earned his first UFC win when he defeated Marcelo Rojo last year.
Throughout his career, Marshall has five finishes including four submissions, which are all by rear-naked chokes, and one KO/TKO. His fighting style is well-rounded, but if needed he will take the fight to the ground and typically control his opponent. In his matchup against Dulgarian, he holds the reach advantage by an inch and is taller by two inches.