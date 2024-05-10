UFC St. Louis weigh-in results
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns to St. Louis for the first time in six years with a heavyweight scrap headlined by fan favorite Derrick Lewis and rising star Rodrigo Nascimento. During the UFC St. Louis media day, Lewis revealed how he feels coming into the bout.
“I’m feeling great right now. I actually really feel like this is my prime. Whenever I was in my 20s, early 30s, I didn’t feel as good. Now, I’m feeling fantastic right now," he said.
In the co-main is the hometown hero, Joaquin Buckley fighting Nursulton Ruziboev. Buckley is well known for his viral knockout of Impa Kasanganay and he hopes he get another one of those viral moments in his hometown.
“Right now having the energy of my hometown, having my family out watching me, and it’s been years since they watched me live last time I fought in St. Louis for Bellator back in the day," he said during his pre-fight media day interview. "I feel like now that I get the opportunity to fight in my city, I’ve got to turn up. I’ve got to do the most – what people expect, right? They want that viral moment, and I feel like we’re gonna get that.”
Before their fights in St. Louis on Saturday, May 11, all the fighters competing had to make their contracted weight. We'll update this live as they hit the scales so check back often and keep refreshing.
Main Card | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)
Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)
Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)
Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)
Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)
Main Card | ESPN+ | 3 p.m. ET
Chase Hooper (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155)
Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Tecia Pennington (115)
Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters (170)
Charles Johnson (125.25) vs. Jake Hadley (125)
JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126)
Unfortunately there was a fight cancelation during weigh-ins. Jared Gooden had an undisclosed medial issue and never made it to the scales. His opponent, Kevin Jousset weighed in at 170.5.