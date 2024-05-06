UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento date, fight card, channel guide
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns home to the United States after venturing to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 301 last week. The Octagon touches down in St. Louis for a Fight Night event starring heavyweight fan favorite Derrick Lewis and rising star Rodrigo Nascimento. The card starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11.
Lewis is coming off a decision loss to Jailton Almeida in November and will step into the Octagon for the first time in 2024. Nascimento is on a three fight win streak with two split decision wins over Tanner Boser and Ilir Latifi and a unanimous decision win over Don'Tale Mayes. He will also be competing for the first time this year.
In the co-main event we see St. Louis native Joaquin Buckley, who campaigned to be the main event, face off with Nursulton Ruziboev. Buckley is on a three fight win streak inclusing two finishes with recent wins over Andre Fialho, Alex Morono and Vicente Luque. Unranked Ruziboev is on a tear riding a 10 fight win streak including two in the UFC. A win over Buckley could get him ranked in the top 15.
UFC St. Louis fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 7 p.m ET
- Derrick Lewis (27-12-0) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1-0)
- Joaquin Buckley (18-6-0) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2)
- Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (10-1-0)
- Diego Ferreira (18-5-0) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-1-0)
- Alex Caceres (21-14-0) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
- Waldo Cortes Acosta (11-1-0) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-0-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN + | 4 p.m ET
- Chase Hooper (13-3-1) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1)
- Terrance McKinney (15-6-0) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1-0)
- Tabatha Ricci (9-2-0) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-6-0)
- Billy Goff (9-2-0) vs. Trey Waters (8-1-0)
- Charles Johnson (14-6-0) vs. Jake Hadley (10-2-0)
- Jared Gooden (23-9-0) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2-0)
- JJ Aldrich (13-6-0) vs. Veronica Macedo (8-4-1)
UFC St. Louis odds
According to DraftKings, the odds for the main and co-main events are fairly even. Lewis is a -148 favorite with Nascimento sitting at a +124 underdog, not a huge spread there. In the co-main, Buckley is the favorite at -166 and Ruziboev is the +140 underdog. The biggest spread on the card is Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki. Ferreira is the underdog in this one at +250 and Rebecki is a sizeable favorite at -310.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.