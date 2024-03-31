3 possible next opponents for Joaquin Buckley after stopping Vicente Luque
Joaquin Buckley will be a ranked fighter next week, what does that mean for his next fight?
By Joe O’Grady
With UFC Atlantic City officially in the books, fight fans are buzzing with the usual number of post-fight storylines and potential future matchups for some of the fighters. While Manon Fiorot performed great in the main event with a decision victory over Erin Blanchfield, possibly no fighter leaving UFC Atlantic City is more intriguing than Joaquin Buckley. Buckley was able to earn his way to a decisive second-round TKO victory over No. 11 ranked Vicente Luque and will now be a ranked UFC welterweight in the coming days.
Buckley is a winner of three consecutive fights and has looked great since moving to the welterweight division where he remains undefeated inside the UFC. The explosive striking and devastating knockout power he displayed at middleweight has certainly followed him to the 170-pound weight class with finishes in two of his three contests thus far.
Buckley was able to have moderate success in the UFC middleweight division going 5-4 which included one of the greatest knockouts in company history, but he has unlocked a new level since moving down a weight class. With back-to-back losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis at the end of his middleweight run, it looked unlikely that Buckley would be able to become the best in the world at 185 pounds. His move to welterweight has now changed his career trajectory and the ceiling seems to be much higher.
The next time Buckley steps inside the Octagon he will undoubtedly have a number beside his name as he moves closer to the top of the welterweight division.
Let's take a look at three opponents we could potentially see him taking on next time.