UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento results
The UFC returns to St. Louis, Missouri for the second time in the organization's history and the main event will feature heavyweight favorite Derrick Lewis and six-fight veteran Rodrigo Nascimento. Nascimento will be making his main event debut while Lewis will be the main event for the 12th time in his career.
Lewis has been on the biggest skid of his career, going 2-5 since losing to Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. Lewis most recently lost to Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo but promises to be in his prime going into this fight, promising a "special" win. Nascimento has won three straight, his most recent coming on that Sao Paulo card.
St. Louis native Joaquin Buckley was campaigning for the main event but instead will face Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event. Buckley has won three straight, most recently finishing Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City. Ruziboev has won 10 straight and hasn't lost since 2019, most recently beating Sedriques Dumas also at UFC Atlantic City.
The featured bout on the main card could very well be the fight of the night as No. 11-ranked light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield faces Carlos Ulberg. Menifield hasn't lost in his last five fights, most recently beating Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296. Ulberg is on a five-fight win streak, his last four fights coming by way of finish, and is looking to break into the rankings.
Veteran Alex "Bruce Leeroy" Caceres will be making his 30th walk to the octagon and is looking to rebound off a loss to Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore. Caceres will face striker Sean Woodson, who also hasn't lost in his last five, coming off a win against Charles Jourdain at UFC 297.
Cuba's Robelis Despaigne, who made a huge impact in his debut at UFC 299, will open up the main card against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. The undefeated Despaigne has the longest reach in the UFC and his last four fights have ended in under 20 seconds.
The preliminary card will be headlined by lightweights Chase Hooper and Viacheslav Borshchev. The grappler Hooper has won two straight, most recently beating Jordan Leavitt at UFC Vegas 82. Borshchev's last fight was a draw at UFC 295.
Tecia Pennington returns after she and her wife, bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington, welcomed a baby girl. Pennington has been out for over two years and last lost to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273. Pennington will face No. 11-ranked strawweight Tabatha Ricci, who suffered a loss after winning four straight at UFC 295 and is looking to bounce back.
UFC St. Louis live results
MAIN CARD
Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Derrick Lewis defeated Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO, Round 3, 0:49
Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joaquin Buckley defeated Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Carlos Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield via KO, Round 1 - 0:12
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Diego Ferreira defeated Mateusz Rebecki via TKO, Round 3 - 4:51
Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sean Woodson defeated Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chase Hooper defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via submission (d'arce choke) Round 2 - 3:00
Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Esteban Ribovics defeated Terrance McKinney via KO, Round 1 - 0:37
Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tabatha Ricci defeated Tecia Pennington via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Trey Waters defeated Billy Goff unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charles Johnson defeated Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Veronica Hardy defeated JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)