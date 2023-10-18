UFC schedule: Which fighters are fighting this weekend?
UFC 294, headlined by Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, takes place on Saturday, October 21 live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Here are all the fighters stepping into the octagon.
The UFC makes a return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with an exciting card for fight fans on Saturday, Oct. 21. UFC 294 will be the first pay-per-view offering of the final quarter from the promotion, and it is an exciting card.
During the global pandemic, the UFC made Abu Dhabi's Yas Island the hub of combat sports, dubbing it 'Fight Island'. Despite a return to normalcy and resumption of UFC events, Abu Dhabi remains a regular feature on the international calendar for the promotion.
The UFC 294 card is one that underwent major changes less than two weeks before the event as the main and co-main event had short-notice replacements. Regardless, the card holds and offers 13 promising fights for fans around the world. Here is who will be in competition.
UFC schedule: Who is fighting at UFC 294?
The UFC 294 main event will witness Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Initially supposed to be Charles Oliveira challenging for the gold, an injury resulted in 'The Great' stepping up for a second attempt at double-champ status.
The co-main event also suffered a similar fate as Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa's middleweight was in jeopardy due to an injury sustained by 'Borrachinha'. In this case, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, would move up in weight to fill in the opening.
The UFC 294 card will also feature other prominent names such as Johnny Walker, Magomed Ankalaev and Said Nurmagomedov. In addition to that, several rising stars will also step into the octagon looking to make an impact of their own, making for a well-balanced and must-see card.
UFC 294 fight card
UFC 294 Main Card (ESPN+ - 2pm ET/11am PT)
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
UFC 294 Prelims (ESPN and ESPN+ - 10am ET/7am PT)
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva