UFC Sao Paulo results [UPDATED LIVE]
From Sao Paulo in Brazil, the UFC puts on an exciting fight night headlined by Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis. Here are the full results as the action unfolds.
The UFC kicks off the month of November with a trip down to Brazil. This fight night emanates from the vibrant city of Sao Paulo, and 11 fights are set to light up the Ibirapuera Arena.
The main event of the evening will be Brazil's Jailton Almeida going up against Derrick Lewis. The two ranked heavyweights are both coming off of standout finish victories in their last fight and look to push themselves higher in the highly contentious 265-pound division.
The penultimate fight on the UFC Sao Paulo card will be a clash in the exciting welterweight division as Gabriel Bonfim goes up against Nicolas Dalby. This match-up is the biggest betting odds disparity on the card, with Bonfim coming in as the favorite over Dalby.
The UFC Sao Paulo card features 11 matches with nine nations being represented in the octagon throughout the night. Brazil is home to 12 of the 22 athletes set to compete, making this truly a fight night for the home crowd and beyond.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Sao Paulo live results [Updated]
UFC Sao Paulo main card
Jailton Almeida defeated Derrick Lewis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)
Nicolas Dalby defeated Gabriel Bonfim via TKO, Round 2 - 4:33
Rodrigo Nascimento defeated Dontale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Caio Borralho defeated Abus Magomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Elves Brener defeated Kaynan Kruschewsky via KO, Round 1 - 4:01
UFC Sao Paulo prelim card
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
Vitor Petrino defeated Modestas Bukauskas via KO, Round 2 - 1:03
Angela Hill defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Eduarda Moura defeated Montserrat Conejo Ruiz via TKO, Round 2 - 2:14
Marc Diakiese defeated Kaue Fernandes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)