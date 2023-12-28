UFC Noche scoring, 4 other controversial moments of 2023
Take a look at five of the most debated moments in MMA during 2023.
By Jaren Kawada
Conor McGregor accused of sexual misconduct at NBA Finals game
An MMA controversy breakdown would not be complete without either Conor McGregor or Jon Jones involved.
McGregor would actually make headlines for two moments of the 2023 NBA Finals. The former UFC champion was brought onto the court for a skit with Miami Heat mascot Burnie. McGregor would knockout the mascot, though appeared to improvise an extra ground-and-pound shot that would severely injure the man inside of the costume.
However, it would be a much more serious incident that the Irish celebrity would be accused of that MMA fans remember the NBA championship for. After Game 4 of the NBA finals matchup between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, an unnamed woman accused McGregor of sexual assault.
McGregor would end up not getting charged for the case but video evidence did appear damning for the UFC star upon initial glance. The alleged victim claimed the assault occurred in the Kaseya Center bathroom after meeting at the arena's Courtside Club.
In the video that would be released, McGregor can be seen with the woman at the game. However, no video evidence of the two having intimate physical contact was made public. According to the victim, the two danced together at the Courtside Club before entering a bathroom together where the Dublin native would allegedly physically impose himself on her.
The former champion has made public statements regarding the case but has not publicly given his side of the story. Though this specific occasion was not McGregor's first sexual assault accusation, the ongoing legal issue would make national and international headlines. McGregor would not face any official punishment from the UFC but has yet to return to the Octagon since.
Following the accusation, McGregor expectedly denied the alleged attack and since the case has been dropped, it would appear to officially be in the past.