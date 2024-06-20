UFC News: Sergei Pavlovich looking massive, Kelvin Gastelum weight issues & Antonio Trocoli steps in

Antonio Trocoli has had one of the weirdest #UFC careers and he hasn't even fought yet.



Wins on DWCS ➡️ earns contract ➡️ fails drug test ➡️ cut from roster ➡️ wins regional fight ➡️ signed again to fight OSP ➡️ withdraws ➡️ cut again ➡️ re-signed on short notice to fight Sy ➡️… https://t.co/kbP31KZsKJ