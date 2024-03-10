Shara Bullet has a brother and he's just as dangerous (Video)
Shara Bullet's brother earned a head kick knockout in his latest MMA fight.
UFC middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov is on the rise, and his brother isn't far behind.
Umar Magomedov, the younger brother of Sharabutdin, earned a head kick knockout at MMA Series 77 in Moscow. He's now 3-0 in his professional career and could potentially be in the mix for a future Dana White's Contender Series showcase.
Magomedov and Magno Santos went back-and-forth for the first few minutes of the first round. After landing a jab and kick to the body, Magomedov went straight for Santos' head, knocking him out unconscious with a high kick.
Umar Magomedov is a lightweight prospect to watch
Watch Magomedov get the finish below.
Magomedov remains unbeaten in his professional career after a successful MMA Series 77 outing. He won his professional debut by first-round injury stoppage at MMA Series 69 before earning another first-round knockout at Nashe Delo 109 in January.
As for Sharabutdin, he's riding plenty of momentum after a gritty win over Bruno Silva in his UFC debut at UFC 294. As of this writing, his next fight hasn't been booked or announced.
Sharabutdin is partially blind and despite his defect, is one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC middleweight division. Like Umar, he's unbeaten inside the cage, with 10 of his 12 victories coming by knockout.
Sharabutdin and Umar are two of the latest Dagestani fighters to make their quick ascent in MMA. The brothers have trained with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov during their development.
Umar will look towards a potential quick turnaround as he looks to continue to gain momentum inside the cage. He's a lightweight prospect to keep an eye on in 2024 and beyond.
The Magomedov brothers are two of the most exciting prospects in modern MMA, and both are quickly on the rise in their respective careers.