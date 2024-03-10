The UFC has no clue who Michael Chandler is (Photo)
The UFC mixed up one of its biggest stars, Michael Chandler, with an NFL standout.
Michael Chandler's ongoing wait for Conor McGregor cost him some time on the jumbotron at UFC 299.
Chandler's patience in waiting for a big-money fight with McGregor is commendable, but the UFC might've forgotten who he is amidst the long hiatus.
The UFC got Chandler confused with Sam Hubbard, an NFL player.
Hubbard is a defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout is a former third-round NFL draft pick and helped lead the Bengals to Super Bowl 56.
Hubbard isn't a professional MMA fighter like Chandler. Both men are near the top of their respective sports, but there are significant differences.
Chandler signed with the UFC in 2020, winning his UFC debut at UFC 257 over Dan Hooker. He went on to fight for the then-vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262, losing to Charles Oliveira by TKO.
Chandler has emerged as a UFC fan favorite after wild fights against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. He also pulled off one of the most horrific knockouts in UFC history when he front-kicked Tony Ferguson in the face at UFC 274.
Chandler, one of the top UFC lightweights, hasn't fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He continues to wait for McGregor's planned return to the Octagon after the two stars coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.
McGregor made a public plea while promoting his upcoming acting debut for the UFC to book him for June 29th. As of this writing, it remains to be seen when McGregor will return to the UFC after almost three years away.
Chandler is sitting cageside at UFC 299, but the promotion's attempt to get him some big-screen time didn't pan out. Hopefully, Chandler's desired fight with McGregor will be booked soon, and he won't be confused with Hubbard ever again.