UFC Mexico weigh-ins: Several fighters miss weight in return to Mexico City
- UFC Mexico takes place on Feb. 24
- The card is headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
- Here are the weights for each other fighters on the card
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is returning to Mexico for the first time in years with a Fight Night card with several rematches on the line.
Headlining the card is a rematch between former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval. The co-main is another rematch, this time between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.
Unfortunately one of the many rematches on the card already hit a hiccup. Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda both missed weight for their rematch.
Chairez weighed in at 131 pounds, five pounds over the 126-pound limit while Lacerda came in a pound heavy at 127 pounds.
The first fight drew a lot of attention when they fought to a no contest due to a referee mistake. Referee Chris Tognoni stopped the fight during a Chairez choke, but it should not have been stopped and was deemed a no contest. It looks like the bad luck is continuing.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)
Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)
Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)
Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)
Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)
Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)
Edgar Chairez (131)* vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*
Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)
Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124)
Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Erik Silva (146)
*missed weight
It's unclear if the fight will continue and what punishment each fighter will have. We will update you when that information is learned.