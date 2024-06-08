UFC Louisville results & highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
The UFC keeps the action going in the month with yet another fight night on Saturday, June 8. The card features 14 fights with a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov set to headline. The event is set to emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be the UFC's second event in Louisville, with the first event being UFC Live: Sanchez vs. Kampmann in March 2011.
As mentioned before, the UFC Louisville card will feature 14 fights in total. Of those, the bantamweight division will be taking up a bulk of the spots on the card, having four fights on the night.
The main event will be a middleweight bout between former middleweight title challenger Cannonier and Imavov, who has been a mainstay in the UFC since 2020. Ranked no. 4 and no. 7 respectively, Cannonier and Imavov will both be looking to make a case for themselves in the highly-contentious middleweight division.
The penultimate fight on the card will see a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. Ranked no. 15 in the division, Reyes hopes to push back into the winning column and hold onto a ranking in the division. Jacoby brings his 28-fight experience to the fight, hoping to bounce back from his recent loss.
Raul Rosas Jr. is set to return to the Octagon, as he hopes to continue adding more wins to his career. He goes up against Ricky Turcios, who has been away from action for over a year.
Brunno Ferreira and Dustin Stoltzfus will be meeting in a middleweight bout. Both remain unranked in the division, and this could be an opportunity to make a case for a spot in the top 15.
Another middleweight fight before that will also see Julian Marquez and Zachary Reese clash. Both Marquez and Reese are coming off of recent losses, and they are hoping to bounce back at the expense of the other.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a welterweight bout between Miguel Baeza and Punahele Soriano. This will Baeza's return to the UFC after more than a year away from the Octagon but Soriano is looking to pick up a victory after two losses in 2023.
The main card has six fights on offer but the prelim card also has eight fights adding to the card. All but one of the fighters made weight and, with that complete, all that is left is for the fighters to take over the KFC Yum! Center.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Louisville results
UFC Louisville Main card
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Bruno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese
Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano
UFC Louisville prelims
Ludovit Klein defeated Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Carlos Prates defeated Charles Radtke via TKO, Round 1 - 4:47
Brad Katona defeated Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Montana De La Rosa defeated Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Daniel Marcos defeated John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Puja Tomar defeated Rayanne dos Santos via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
Taylor Lapilus defeated Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Puja Tomar defeated Rayanne dos Santos via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)