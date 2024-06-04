UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC heads to Louisville, KY for a Fight Night card starring two ranked middleweights. Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov will go head-to-head in the main event.
Cannonier is riding a two fight winning streak with recent victories over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland. Five of his only six losses came to current or former UFC champions and he's hoping to notch another win and move closer to another shot at the UFC title.
Imavov is looking to prove himself after several mishaps in his last few fights. He's coming off a win over Roman Dolidze but an illegal soccer kick nearly derailed the whole fight. Before that, a headbutt halted his fight with Chris Curtis and he lost to Strickland before that. A win over Cannonier would be big for his resume.
In the co-main event is a fight between former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. Reyes has been on a skid since losing to Jon Jones in 2020, despite many fans thinking he won. He desperately needs a win to get his mojo back. Jacoby is coming off a loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296 and looks to get back in the win column with a big name under his belt.
UFC Louisville fight card
MAIN CARD | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Jared Cannonier (17-6-0) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (13-4-0)
- Dominick Reyes (12-4-0) vs. Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1-0) vs. Ricky Turcios (13-3-0)
- Brunno Ferreira (11-1-0) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5-0)
- Julian Marquez (9-4-0) vs. Zach Reese (6-1-0)
- Miguel Baeza (10-3-0) vs. Punahele Soriano (9-4-0)
PRELIM | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Thiago Moises (18-7-0) vs. Ludovit Klein (21-4-1)
- Charles Radtke (9-3-0) vs. Carlos Prates (18-6-0)
- Brad Katona (15-3-0) vs. Jesse Butler (12-5-0)
- Andrea Lee (13-9-0) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1)
- John Castaneda (21-6-0) vs. Daniel Marcos (15-0-0)
- Eduarda Moura (10-0-0) vs. Denise Gomes (8-3-0)
- Cody Stamann (21-6-1) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-4-0)
- Rayanne dos Santos (14-7-0) vs. Puja Tomar (0-0-0)
UFC Louisville odds
According to DraftKings, Imavov is the slight underdog at +130, Cannonier is a -166 favorite. In the co-main event, oddsmakers have Reyes as the favorite at +165 and Jacoby at -215 is a sizeable underdog. You can view the full odds on the DraftKings website. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.