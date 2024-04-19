UFC International Fight Week: Everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's return
Here's what the UFC has planned for UFC International Fight Week which will culminate in the return of Conor McGregor.
The UFC is coming off a successful 300th numbered pay-per-view, with the UFC 300 having taken place on Saturday, April 13. As that event came to an end, major announcements concerned with the upcoming event were made, with one in particular drawing a lot of interest. The return of Conor McGregor to the UFC Octagon was confirmed to take place in late June. McGregor has been out of action since breaking his tibia in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
It was confirmed that McGregor will be headlining the UFC 303 event on June 29. That event will serve as the centerpiece of the 2024 International Fight Week.
Who is Conor McGregor fighting next?
McGregor will make his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler. The fight between the two is one that is highly anticipated following the pair's time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.
After a longer wait than usual, the two are set to finally have a clash of their own inside the Octagon. The pair will meet in a welterweight five-round main event to close out the event that will take over the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 29.
2024 UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony
The 2024 UFC International Fight Week will also feature the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. With every passing year, the Hall of Fame ceremony remains the cornerstone of the promotion's International Fight Week. Some names have been confirmed for the ceremony. Wanderlei Silva will be going into the Pioneer wing, whilst Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jędrzejczyk will be inducted into the modern wing. Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's first match will be going into the fight wing. The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, June 27.
UFC X
Also taking place during International Fight Week will be UFC X. This is a two-day event that promises to give fans access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and more. The experience will be taking place on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29. This will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Power Slap 8
Adding to the excitement of International Fight Week will be another action-filled event. Power Slap will return for its eighth event on Friday, June 28. The information surrounding the event including the fight card is yet to be revealed. The venue is also yet to be confirmed but it can be expected that it will either be at the UFC APEX or at a venue near the T-Mobile Arena. The 2024 UFC International Fight Week can be expected to be the most exciting of the year for the UFC. The highlight will certainly be McGregor's return against Chandler but the week will have so much more to offer.