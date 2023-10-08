UFC fighters react to Joe Pyfer putting Abdul Razak Alhassan to sleep (VIDEO)
Joe Pyfer submits Abdul Rzak Alhassan in the second round.
By Adam Stocker
Joe Pyfer defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via submission (arm triangle choke), Round 2 - 2:05 at UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
"DC, I'm never surprised because I've been doing this for so long. I'm the new guy. I'm not surprised. I've got so much respect for Alhassan and his coaches because they showed me so much respect. I'm not a role model but I want to be an inspiration. I came from nothing," said Pyfer.
The first round was a back-and-forth affair with both fighters trading powerful punches and kicks. In the second round, Pyfer scored a takedown and locked in an arm-triangle choke. Alhassan looked like he was going to tap out but instead of tapping out with a flat palm, he appeared to throw a punch. Referee Mark Smith asked Alhassan if he tapped. When he did not respond, Smith shook Alhassan's body. With no reaction, Smith immediately stopped the fight, with Alhassan choked unconscious.
Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling was among the UFC fighters who posted their reactions online during the fight. Sterling was critical of Alhassan's tap and his poor submission defense. Other members of the UFC rosters congratulated Pyfer.
With the submission victory, Pyfer improved to 12-2 with 11 finishes. Alhassan dropped to 12-6 with the loss.