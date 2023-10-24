Is there a UFC fight this weekend? [October 28]
A week after the conclusion of UFC 294, take a look at what's next in the combat sports world.
By Jaren Kawada
After the chaotic and eventful UFC 294, fans may be eager to jump right into the promotion's next event. Unfortunately the UFC will be taking a week off, but that does not mean there are not other events to keep an eye on.
The UFC will return to action on Nov. 4 for UFC São Paulo. In the main event, rising heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida will take on fan favorite and UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis. No major MMA promotion has an event this weekend either, with the only show being Invicta 54.
In the main event of Invicta 54, newly-crowned strawweight champion Danni McCormack defends her title against former DWCS winner Karolina Wójcik. The co-main event features former strawweight champion Valesca Machado taking on Kalindra Faria.
In the wider scope of the combat sports world, all eyes will be on the massive boxing event headlined by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
The main card of this weekend's boxing event will begin in Saudi Arabia at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m PT. The main event between Ngannou and Fury is exected to start at around 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
To watch Fury vs Ngannou, the pay-per-view is available to stream in the US on ESPN+ PPV. It will go live in the UK on TNT Sports and DAZN in all other countries outside of Ireland and Canada.
When is the next UFC event?
UFC São Paulo will be next.
The next UFC fight card will take place on Nov. 4 in São Paulo, Brazil. The prelims will begin at 6 p.m ET / 3 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The entire card will be streamed on ESPN+.
If you're looking to try something new, Power Slap 5 is happening on Wednesaday, Oct. 25 live at the UFC APEX. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you tuned in.