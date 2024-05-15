UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 results, highlights, live stream
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 takes place live from the UFC APEX on Wednesday, May 15. The grappling event features BJJ matches across several different weight classes. The main event is a showdown between two major names in the grappling world - Nicky Rodriguez and Mason Fowler. They're both staples under the FPI banner and both have winning streaks following them into their match. They will contest their match in the absolute division with both weighing in around the 225-pound mark.
In the co-main event is a UFC fan favorite, Renato Moicano who is taking on grappling star Cristian Guzman. Moicano is fresh off his win at UFC 300. He defeated Jalin Turner in the second round of their fight, a comeback moment after nearly suffering a knockout loss in the first round. This match (and all others) is strictly jiu-jitsu.
The UFC Fight Pass has become a staple amongst the UFC's library of events outside of MMA. The event was first held on Dec. 16, 2021. That card was headlined by Gregory Rodrigues and Kody Steele. There was only one finish of the night, all the other matches ended in a draw. The rules have evolved since in order to accommodate more action and more submissions.
The entire event airs on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5 p.m. PT. FanSided MMA will be mat side for the whole event so stay tuned for updates throughout the night.
Renato and Raquel Canuto are the athletes to watch at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 results
Nicky Rodriguez vs. Mason Fowler
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Renato Moicano vs. Cristian Guzman
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Renato Moicano defeated Cristian Guzman via points
Kaynan Duarte vs. Luke Griffith
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luke Griffith defeated Kaynan Duarte via submission (rear-naked choke)
Giancarlo Bodini vs. Gabriel Arges
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Giancarlo Bodini defeated Gabriel Arges via submission (rear-naked choke)
Renato Canuto vs. Aaron Wilson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Renato Canuto defeated Aaron Wilson via heel hook
Jay Rodriguez vs. Jonnatas Gracie
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jonnatas Gracie defeated Jay Rodriguez via points.
Raquel Canuto vs. Aislinn O'Connell
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Raquel Canuto defeated Aislinn O'Connell via points.
Piter Frank vs. Rafael Domingos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Piter Frank defeated Rafael Domingos via submission (arm lock)
Oliver Taza vs. Pedro Rocha
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Oliver Taza defeated Pedro Rocha via points in overtime
Helena Crevar vs. Aurélie Le Vern
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Helena Crevar defeated Aurélie Le Vern via judges decision in overtime