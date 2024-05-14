Renato and Raquel Canuto are the athletes to watch at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7
By Jaren Kawada
With UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 set to commence on May 15 from the UFC APEX, several of the world's premiere grapplers will return to compete under the UFC banner. In the event main event, credentialed grapplers Nick "Nicky Rod" Rodriguez and Mason Fowler will finally meet after years of coinciding with each other at the top of the sport. The match will proceed as an absolute competition.
Like several other names on the card, both Rodriguez and Fowler are former world champions in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Fowler, however, is the more accomplished grappler heading into the matchup as a former two-time IBJJF world champion.
In the co-main event, UFC lightweight and fan-favorite Renato Moicano will return to his roots in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in a matchup with Cristian Guzman. Moicano last competed in grappling at Fury Pro Grappling 3 in 2021, beating Chase Hooper by points.
A married couple is who fans should keep their eyes on at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7
Despite the name value at the top of the event, the athlete to keep an eye on the most will compete lower on the card. In fact, the biggest factor to keep an eye on at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 will actually feature two athletes. For the first time in their careers, married couple Renato and Raquel Canuto will be competing in the same UFC Fight Pass event and attempt to go 2-0 on the night as a family.
Renato Canuto will be facing Aaron Wilson at 170 pounds in the fifth match from the top while Raquel Canuto — formerly known as Raquel Pa'aluhi — will take on Aislin O'Connell at 145 pounds in the fourth matchup of the night.
Both Renato and Raquel have a decorated career in grappling, with both athletes taking home the 2021 IBJJF world championship in their respective divisions. Though both Canutos have tried their hand in MMA, the couple's heart and soul truly lie in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world. Renato Canuto, a native of Brazil, earned his black belt from his father, Valdir Canuto, a highly respected practitioner, instructor and grappling referee in the country.
Raquel Canuto, however, was born thousands of miles from Brazil in Waianae, Hawaii. After moving to the continental United States to pursue a career in martial arts, Raquel Canuto, then known as Raquel Pa'aluhi, was given her black belt by MMA coach Robert Drysdale. Since then, Canuto has become one of the most accomplished and respected female grapplers in the world with numerous no-gi world championships to her name.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 will mark the promotional debut of Renato Canuto but Raquel Canuto previously competed on UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6, submitting UFC bantamweight Karol Rosa with a rear-naked choke. After meeting and tying the knot in 2016, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu couple own and operates the Hybrid Jiu-Jitsu gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.