UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 fight card, start time, live stream
How to watch the final grappling event of 2023 on UFC Fight Pass
By Jaren Kawada
The UFC will close out 2023 with its fifth grappling event on Fight Pass after debuting the new product earlier in the year.
After two high-profile headliners fell through, the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 will be headlined by Nicholas Meregali and Felipe Pena with Yuri Simões and Nicky Rodriguez in the co-main event. Georges St.-Pierre and Nick Diaz were originally intended to face each other in the final match for the first time since their MMA fight but both men suffered injuries. Though he will no longer be competing, St.-Pierre will be at the event in the commentary booth.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Gordon Ryan was then scheduled to be one-half of the main event opposite of Mason Fowler before Ryan also suffered an injury. Ryan has been replaced with Haisam Rida, but the fight will now be earlier in the night. Meregali and Pena were then promoted to the main event. Ryan's younger brother, Nicky Ryan, will also be on the card facing Jonnatas Gracie.
Meregali and Pena are both former IBJJF world champions, while Pena has also taken first place in previous ADCC and AJP world championships. Rodriguez, a BJJ brown belt, has been infamously known as the 'black belt slayer.'
Fowler joins Andy Varela, Hannah Goldy, Yuri Simões, Vagner Rocha and Victor Silverio as grapplers on the card who have professional MMA experience. Goldy and Rocha have also both competed in the UFC with Goldy being released by the promotion earlier in 2023.
While most of the competitors have competed in a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event before, Fowler has arguably had the most success in the promotion, winning the Fight Pass Invitational 3 Absolute Tournament.
The final Fight Pass Invitational event will be streaming exclusively on UFC Fight Pass on Dec. 10 through the promotion's website and mobile app. The subscription is available for $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 fight card
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5
Nicholas Meregali vs. Felipe Pena, Absolute
Yuri Simões vs. Nicky Rodriguez, Absolute
Mason Fowler vs. Haisam Rida, Absolute
Nicky Ryan vs. Jonnatas Gracie, 170 pounds
Victor Hugo vs. Dan Manasoiu, Absolute
Luiz Monteiro vs. Elisabeth Clay, 145 pounds
Vagner Rocha vs. Victor Silverio, 185 pounds
Cristian Guzman vs. Aaron Wilson, 170 pounds
Amanda Mazza vs. Hannah Goldy, 130 pounds
Andy Varela vs. Achilles Rocha, 185 pounds