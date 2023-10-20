We almost got a Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz rematch
Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz was in the works for UFC Fight Pass Invitational before injuries set it back.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans almost got to see Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz again.
According to St-Pierre, the UFC was all-in on booking Diaz for the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December but it fell through due to injuries.
“They had an opponent, his name was Nick Diaz,” St-Pierre told Aaron Bronsteter. “People that are familiar with this sport know we competed against each other in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he’s hurt. I think he has a neck injury, and I just got hurt myself. I’ve got a shoulder injury."
Unfortunately, this means St-Pierre won't be competing in December either.
“I have to wait a few weeks to see if it will require surgery because some of the things are wear and tear and can heal by itself, but when I got hurt, maybe it could be mechanical. I have to wait a few weeks to see if I’ll require surgery. Unfortunately, it will be canceled, perhaps postponed [for] the future," he said.
Because of St-Pierre's name, other big rematches or new fights have been floated around but he says Diaz was the only serious opponent.
“There were talks about Nick, and Kamaru Usman, at some point Demian Maia, Gilbert Burns, but it was only talk [because] the main guy was Nick Diaz,” St-Pierre said. “I’m not the one on the front line to talk about these things. The negotiation is made with my agent, the name is there, and when everything is settled, let’s go.”
Diaz and St-Pierre famously fought at UFC 158 in 2015 where St-Pierre bested Diaz on the judges' scorecards over five rounds.
We'll update when we know when St-Pierre will make his grappling return as soon as a new date has been revealed.