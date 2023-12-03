UFC Austin post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
Dana White handed out bonuses to 10 people at UFC Austin.
By Amy Kaplan
To say UFC Austin was a good card would be an understatement. The entire card, from top to bottom delivered in ways we never expected it would. So it is no surprise that UFC president Dana White handed out eight Performance of the Night bonuses for finishes and two Fight of the Night bonuses.
White gave $50,000 bonuses to Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, Sean Brady, Dustin Stoltzfus, Miesha Tate, Cody Brundage, Drakkar Klose, Rodolfo Bellato, Ihor Potieria, and Jared Gooden.
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria earned the Fight of the Night nod, which is why Potieria is on the list of fighters receiving a bonus.
White also revealed that UFC Austin was the highest-grossing sports event at Moody Center and the highest-grossing U.S. Fight Night gate for the UFC at $2.45 million and 14,485 in attendance.
In case you missed it, here's the results from the night.
UFC Austin results
- Arman Tsarukyan defeated Beneil Dariush via KO, Round 1 - 1:04
- Jalin Turner defeated Bobby Green via KO, Round 1 - 2:49
- Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Sean Brady defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) - Round 3 - 1:43
- Joaquim Silva defeated Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Punahele Soriano via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:10
- Miesha Tate defeated Julia Avila via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 1:15
- Cody Brundage defeated Zach Reese via KO, Round 1 - 1:49
- Drakkar Klose defeated Joe Solecki via KO - Round 1, 1:41
- Rodolfo Bellato defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO, Round 2 - 4:17
- Jared Gooden defeated Wellington Turman via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 1:11
- Veronica Hardy defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)0