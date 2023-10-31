Fansided MMA
FanSided

UFC Austin fight card [UPDATED]

Everything you need to know about UFC Austin.

By Amy Kaplan

Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

UFC president Dana White recently announced several new fights for UFC Austin, including a main and co-main scrap.

The event will be headlined by a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira after going on an eight-fight win streak. He's looking to rebound with a win over Tsarukyan who is looking for his third win in a row. He holds back-to-back victories over Joaquim Silva and Damir Ismagulov.

In the co-main event, another lightweight scrap between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green takes place. Hooker is riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles and looks to stop Green who is coming off two back-to-back wins of his own over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.

How to watch UFC Austin

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Austin fight card

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green
  • Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
  • Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
  • Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
  • Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese

Bout order subject to change

HOME/UFC