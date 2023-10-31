UFC Austin fight card [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about UFC Austin.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White recently announced several new fights for UFC Austin, including a main and co-main scrap.
The event will be headlined by a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira after going on an eight-fight win streak. He's looking to rebound with a win over Tsarukyan who is looking for his third win in a row. He holds back-to-back victories over Joaquim Silva and Damir Ismagulov.
In the co-main event, another lightweight scrap between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green takes place. Hooker is riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles and looks to stop Green who is coming off two back-to-back wins of his own over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.
How to watch UFC Austin
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Austin fight card
- Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green
- Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
- Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree
- Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
- Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
- Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
- Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
- Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese
Bout order subject to change