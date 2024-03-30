UFC Atlantic City results [UPDATED LIVE]
Here's how Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot plus all the other UFC Atlantic City fights played out.
The UFC returns to Atlantic City for the 10th time on March 30. It's also the first time the UFC has been to the city since 2018. New Jersey native Erin Blanchfield and France's Manon Fiorot could be fighting for the next flyweight title shot. This will be the first time two fighters will meet in a non-title bout while on a six-fight win streak or longer.
Blanchfield is only 24-years-old and is on a nine-fight wins streak, making waves since her UFC debut in 2021. After coming over from Invicta FC, Blanchfield holds wins over Molly McCann, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, and most recently former title challenger Talia Santos at UFC Singapore.
Fiorot hasn't lost since her pro debut in 2018, going 11-0 since then, and is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021. Fiorot holds wins over Tabatha Ricci, and former title challengers Mayra Bueno Silva, Jennifer Maia, and Katlyn Cerminara. Her most recent win comes against former strawweight champion Rosa Namajunas at UFC Paris.
The co-main event features welterweights Vicente Luque and Joquin Buckley. Luque was originally set to meet Sean Brady in the main event, but an injury pushed him to the co-main as Buckley stepped up on short notice. Luque is coming off a win against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after losing two straight. Buckley will be looking for his third straight.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and the heavy-handed Bruno Silva round out the main card. Weidman lost in his return from a devastating leg injury but isn't ready to call it quits yet. Silva is 1-4 in his last five.
The prelims are headlined by featherweights Nate Landwehr and Jamall Emmers. Landwehr is coming off a loss to Dan Ige at UFC 289 while Emmers has alternated wins and losses since 2020.
The prelims are rounded out by women's strawweights Virna Jandiroba and Loopy Godinez. Godinez is on a four-fight win streak while Jandiroba will be looking for her third straight. Also featured is Herbert Burns, who returns to face Julio Arce in a featherweight bout. After a promising UFC start, Burns has lost two straight and is the biggest underdog on the card.
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot live results & highlights
MAIN CARD
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Manon Fiorot defeated Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joaquin Buckley defeated Vicente Luque via TKO, Round 2 - 3:17
Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chris Weidman defeated Bruno Silva via unanimous decision after fight
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nursulton Ruziboev defeated Sedriques Dumas via KO, Round 1 - 3:18
Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kyle Nelson defeated Bill Algeo via TKO, Round 1 , 4:00
Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chidi Njokuani defeated Rhys McKeevia via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nate Landwehr defeated Jamall Emmers via KO, Round 1 - 4:43
Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Virna Jandiroba defeated Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-37)
Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Julio Arce defeated Herbert Burns via TKO, Round 2 - 2:00
Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dennis Buzukja defeated Connor Matthews via TKO, Round 3 - 0:22 | READ MORE
Ibo Alsan vs. Anton Turkalj
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ibo Aslan defeated Anton Turkalj via TKO, Round 3 - 1:32
Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto
Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jacob Malkoun defeated Andre Petroski via TKO, Round 2 - 0:39 | READ MORE
Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Caolan Loughran defeated Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)