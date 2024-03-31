Conor McGregor has a hilarious bone to pick with a UFC Atlantic City fighter
Conor McGregor was watching UFC Atlantic City and joked about a fellow namesake, Connor Matthews.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was watching UFC Atlantic City when he noticed something that bothered him ... another fighter with his first name.
McGregor poked fun at Connor Matthews who was fighting Dennis Buzukja on the preliminary portion of the event. "Who the f*ck is this 'Connor Matthew’s guy? I am the only Conor in the UFC," he joked. He followed that tweet up with another one which read, "Connor Matthew’s you taking everything I worked for motherf*cker."
As the fight progressed, McGregor continued to tweet writing, "Connor Matthew’s is with the cartel? wtf here we go again hahahaha southpaw as well he is" and "I have decided to change Connor Matthews name to Matthew Connors. To save confusion."
McGregor is on an extended break from the UFC while he recovers from a massive leg break, and filming Road House which came out just weeks ago. The legendary fighter is rumored to be competing against Michael Chandler on June 29 but that fight has not been confirmed at press time.
McGregor has been on a press tour promoting Road House and has voiced his desire to return to the UFC as soon as possible.
Unfortunately for both fighters, Matthews was knocked out in the third round. Perhaps he'll want to link with McGregor for some training. The winner, Buzukja was in desperate need of a win. He was coming off back-to-back wins against Jamall Emmers and Sean Woodson and missed weight in his debut. This win is Buzukja's first in the UFC.
McGregor tweeted words of encouragement to Matthews after the loss.
"Unlucky Matthew Connor’s tonight, back on the horse, this guy is interesting," he tweeted. "High ranking United States Army member in the aviation division but is also aligned with the cartel in some way, continue watching to find out more, type of vibe. I smell a movie. My Hollywood senses are tingling. Stick a good song on that opening scene we are in business."
We'll what's next for both fighters soon enough.