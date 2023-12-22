Could the UFC end up on Amazon?
Dana White thinks Amazon and other broadcasting partners will 'be 'making big moves' when the UFC's ESPN deal is up.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC and ESPN are partners only until 2025 and fans have been wondering where the UFC might land after. Some of the landing spots being talked about are streaming services like Netflix, Google, and Apple TV.
But one of the front runners, outside of re-signing with ESPN, is Amazon, which has gotten into the sports streaming space as of late with things like NFL Thursday Night Football and MMA's ONE Championship. Amazon has also announced a partnership with Premier Boxing Champions.
“You can look at some of the things Amazon’s done and think whatever [about them], but it’s all about when rights become available,” White told Kevin Iole. “That’s when you’re going to see people making big moves. Who’s going to be first to be the big, dominant player out there [in streaming sports]? I actually have been saying for a long time that I’m blown away that Netflix didn’t get into sports sooner. What YouTube did [securing the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket] was brilliant.”
We've got at least another year on ESPN, then we'll see who White chooses to go with in 2026, but if his recent comments are any indication, he's clearly not ruling anything out.