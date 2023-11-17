ONE Championship Friday Fights 41 results & highlights
ONE Championship's Friday Fights 41 took place on Friday, November 17. Here are the full results and highlights of the card.
ONE Championship put on an exciting Friday fight night on Friday, November 17. Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE FC put on an exhilarating 12-fight card for fight fans around the world.
This was the 41st edition of ONE FC's Friday Fights. The card featured a mixture of competition in different disciplines. Namely, the sports included were Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.
The main event featured no. 3-ranked Dedduanglek Tded99 going up against Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai bout. Both looked to put on a showstopper at the expense of their opponent in the capital of their home country.
Thailand was the most represented nation on the card but there were athletes hailing from the likes of Iran, Russia, and the USA. The ONE FC fight night event featured a balance of finishes and full-round battles.
ONE Championship Friday Fights 41 results
- Nakrob Fairtex def. Dedduanglek TDed99 via TKO, R3 - 0:51 (Muay Thai)
- Songchaini Kiatsongrit def. Rak Erawan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai via KO, R3 - 2:47 (Muay Thai)
- Buakhiao Por Paoin def. Paruehatnois TBM Gym via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Parnpet So Jor Lekmuangnon def. Meysam Adelniya via TKO, R3 - 0:30 (Muay Thai)
- Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Champangarm Por Pramuk via KO, R1 - 2:21 (Muay Thai)
- Tagir Khalilov def. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via split decision (Muay Thai)
- View Petkosol def. Aslanbek Zikreev via unanimous decision (Kickboxing)
- Sulaiman LooksuanAutomuaythai def. Kijani Jacquary Kwami Aytch via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Ruslan Satiev def. Farid Alibabaza via split decision (MMA)
- Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov def. Morteza Noroozi via TKO, R2 - 3:25 (MMA)