UFC Vegas 90 takes a big hit after 4 fighters miss weight, 1 fight canceled
Cynthia Calvillo, Alexander Hernandez, others have issues on the scales at UFC Vegas 90.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Vegas 90 took a big hit on Friday morning when four fighters missed weight and one fight was called off. The 13-fight card was widdled down to 12 after Cynthia Calvillo missed weight stepping on the scale three pounds heavy for her bout with Piera Rodriguez. This is not the first time Calvillo has missed weight. She has missed twice before and is on a five-fight losing streak.
But that wasn't the only weight miss. The card openers Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins weighed in heavy too at 138.5 and 138 pounds. Their fight was rescheduled for a catchweight.
And the biggest, or highest miss came via Alexander Hernandez. The co-main event fighter stepped on the scales at 150 pounds but was given an additional hour and cut down to 147.5. His fight with Damon Jackson is still on.
Thankfully, the main event between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis went untouched as both fighters made 186 pounds for their middleweight bout. We'll have to see how the fighters who missed weight perform on Saturday night.
Full UFC Vegas 90 weigh-in results
- Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)
- Alexander Hernandez (147.5)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)
- Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)
- Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
- Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)
- Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)
- Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)
- Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)
- Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)
- Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (119)**
- Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
- Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
- Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)****
The UFC Vegas 90 event takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday but may have a slightly delayed start time due to the last-minute fight cancelation.