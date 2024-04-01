UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the next UFC card staring Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis on April 6.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas for a Fight Night card at the UFC APEX. The promotion will be looking to keep the momentum from the San Antonio going with a middleweight rematch topping the card.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 90, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis meet again. Their first fight took place at UFC Vegas 44 where Curtis won via a second round TKO. At the time the fight served as the featured preliminary bout and it will now be a main event feature.
Curtis is coming off a split decision win over Marc-André Barriault in January and is looking to prove he can hold on to the previous win and do it again, maybe faster this time. And Curtis will need it, at No. 14 he would propel himself into the top 10 by defeating No. 6-ranked Allen. Allen on the other hand is riding a six-fight win streak including a big submission win over Paul Craig in November. A win over Curtis will do little for his title run but will avenge a loss and add to his winning streak.
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 6 p.m. ET
- Brendan Allen (23-5-0) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10-0)
- Alexander Hernandez (14-7-0) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1)
- Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6-0)
- Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5-0) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11-0)
- Valter Walker (0-0-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1)
- Trevor Peek (9-1-0) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN + | 3 p.m. ET
- Court McGee (22-12-0) vs. Alex Morono (23-9-0)
- Norma Dumont (10-2-0) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4-0)
- Heili Alateng (16-9-1) vs. Victor Hugo (24-4-0)
- Piera Rodriguez (9-1-0) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1)
- Dan Argueta (9-1-0) vs. Jean Matsumoto (1-0-0)
- Dylan Budka (1-0-0) vs. Cesar Almeida (1-0-0)
- Nora Cornolle (7-1-0) vs. Melissa Mullins (6-0-0)
UFC Vegas 80 betting odds
Surprisingly the betting odds for the main event are closer than we would have thought. DraftKings has Allen as a slight favorite at -198 and Curtis as the underdog at +164, which seems right in terms of underdog/favorite. We just figured the margin might be wider. Perhaps it's due to the result of the first fight which has the odds much closer than we think it should be.