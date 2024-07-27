UFC 306 Noche Sphere fight card, start time, channel guide & ticket information
By Amy Kaplan
We're still unclear exactly what to call the UFC Sphere card. Some refer to it as simply UFC 306, others still call it UFC Noche or Noche UFC. Others refer to it as UFC Sphere and others as the Rhuyad Season card. It's a bit confusing because something like this has never been done before. But there are some things we do know and we'll give you all that information here. We'll also update this story as more information is learned.
Headling the card is a bantamweight title fight we'd all been anticipating between reigning champion Sean O'Malley and the challenger Merab Dvalishvili. The rivalry between the two has stemmed back quite a while and started when O'Malley fought and won the title after beating Dvalishvili's best friend Aljamain Sterling.
The co-main event is a trilogy fight between UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko. The two coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter and will look to settle the score after their rematch was declared a controversial draw.
The entire card will be just 10 fights according to UFC president Dana White and that makes me think there will be extra visuals between fights which will fill the time the extra fights would have. Outside of the main and co-main an official bout order has not yet been released, but the full card is below.
- Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Ode Osbourne vs. Ronaldo Rodríguez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel Torres
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
- Kevin Borjas vs. Edgar Chairez
- Yazmin Jáuregui vs. Ketlen Souza
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng
A start time hasn't been announced yet either but we imagine it will start around 6 or 7 p.m. ET which is normal for a PPV event. There's also no official word on the channels for the undercard but the main event is an ESPN PPV event.
UFC 306 Noche Sphere ticket prices
The pre-sale of the tickets start on Sat. Sept. 27 and at press time it's unclear what they will cost. There have been some special packages that have gone on sale through the Venetian which include hotel rooms, tickets and more and those are starting at about $3,000 per person.