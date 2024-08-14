UFC 305 press conference live stream
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia, but before the big day, the main event fighters will appear at a pre-fight press conference to address the fans, see their opponents, and even face off before making weight.
The main event for UFC 305 is UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis who is taking on former champion, Israel Adesanya. The build-up between these two African champions has at times become controversial with racial undertones and real-world issues blending into traditional trash talk.
Just recently Adesanya was under fire for calling Du Plessis "privileged" despite Adesanya having a "bathing servant" for the first years of his life. Du Plessis has claimed that Adesanya cannot call himself an African champion since he no longer lives or trains in Africa. Needless to say, the press conference could get heated.
Expected to attend the press conference are the main event fighters which include: Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, Steve Erceg, Mateusz Gamrot, Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jingliang Li, and Carlos Prates. UFC president Dana White may also appear.
UFC 305 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET
- Dricus Du Plessis (21-2-0) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-3-0)
- Kai Kara-France (24-11-0) vs. Steve Erceg (12-2-0)
- Mateusz Gamrot (24-2-0) vs. Dan Hooker (23-12-0)
- Tai Tuivasa (14-7) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5-0)
- Jingliang Li (19-8-0) vs. Carlos Prates (19-6-0)
PRELIM | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Junior Tafa (5-2-0) vs. Valter Walker (11-1-0)
- Joshua Culibao (11-3-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (16-6-0)
- Jack Jenkins (12-3-0) vs. Herbert Burns (11-5-0)
- Casey O'Neil (9-2-0) vs. Luana Santos (8-1-0)
EARLY PRELIM | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Tom Nolan (7-1-0) vs. Alex Reyes (13-4-0)
- Song Kenan (20-8-0) vs. Rick Glenn (22-8-2)
- Stewart Nicoli (8-0-0) vs. Jesus Aguilar (10-2-0)
The press conference will stream live from the link above.