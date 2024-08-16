UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya weigh-in results, live stream
By Jake Foley, Amy Kaplan
Later this week, the UFC will return to Australia for a pay-per-view event, UFC 305, inside the RAC Arena. Before the twelve fights can be confirmed, every fighter must successfully weigh in on Friday, August 16. FanSided will have the results updated live below.
Last September represented a special moment in Dricus Du Plessis' life. The South African-born middleweight etched out a split decision win against Sean Strickland to become a UFC champion. At UFC 305, Du Plessis will defend his throne for the first time in the main event.
Du Plessis will face arguably the toughest challenge in his fighting career, as Israel Adesanya looks to bounce back from a shocking defeat against Strickland. 'The Last Stylebender' could be destined for a world-class performance after taking off the last eleven months to recover.
The UFC 305 co-main event features action-packed flyweights in number four-ranked Kai Kara-France and number seven-ranked Steve Erceg. Kara-France is coming off consecutive losses against Brandon Moreno (third-round knockout) and Amir Albazi (split decision).
Meanwhile, Erceg's last fight was a unanimous decision defeat against Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC 125-pound title, gaining invaluable experience in the process. At 29 years old, 'Astroboy' has plenty of time to continue evolving and secure another title shot.
Saturday's pay-per-view main card also features the following matchups alongside Du Plessis vs. Adesanya and Kara-France vs. Erceg - Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight), Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight), and Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight).
Australian talent will be displayed during the UFC 305 preliminary card, with five fighters looking to make a statement in their home country- Junior Tafa, Josh Culibao, Jack Jenkins, Tom Nolan, and Stewart Nicoll.
Watch the UFC 305 weigh-ins live below:
UFC 305 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Dricus Du Plessis () vs. Israel Adesanya ()
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg ()
- Matuesz Gamrot () vs. Dan Hooker ()
- Tai Tuivasa () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ()
- Li Jingliang () vs. Carlos Prates ()
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN/ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Junior Tafa () vs. Valter Walker ()
- Josh Culibao () vs. Ricardo Ramos ()
- Casey O'Neill () vs. Luana Santos ()
- Jack Jenkins () vs. Herbert Burns ()
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 3:30 p.m. ET
- Tom Nolan () vs. Alex Reyes ()
- Song Kenan () vs. Ricky Glenn ()
- Stewart Nicoll () vs. Jesus Aguilar ()