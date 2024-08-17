UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya results [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC 305 is finally here, and the event comes around to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17. This will be the promotion's third visit to Perth, with the last taking place at UFC 284 in February 2023. The UFC 305 event kicks off a multi-year partnership, which will see the UFC host two events per year in the city. The card has 12 fights in store for fight fans, with the headliner being a title fight.
Dricus du Plessis made history at UFC 297 by becoming the first South African-born UFC champion. At UFC 305, he is set to make his first defense of his middleweight championship, and he does so against a formidable former champion. Israel Adesanya is a two-time former champion, and he had one of the most talked-about reigns at 185 pounds. The fight between the pair has been brewing for several months and, at UFC 305, they make history as this will be the first time that two African-born fighters fight for a UFC championship.
The penultimate fight on the card will be an offering from the men's flyweight division. The no. 4-ranked Kai Kara-France and the no. 7-ranked Steve Erceg will be the two to step into the Octagon for that affair. Both Kara-France and Erceg are coming off of recent losses, and this could be an opportunity to bounce back. Kara-France represents New Zealand whilst Erceg represents Australia, so this could be an interesting fight to watch out for.
The main card will also have a lightweight bout on deck as the no. 5-ranked Mateusz Gamrot meets with the no. 11-ranked Dan Hooker. Both Gamrot and Hooker are currently both on winning streaks, and this could be an opportunity to extend those. But one of their momentum could be derailed as a result.
The main card will also have a heavyweight bout. Tai Tuivasa, fighting in front of his home crowd in Australia, comes in ranked at no. 10 but, currently riding a four-fight losing streak, he is desperate for a win. His opponent will be the no. 12-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is hoping to become a more regular fixture in the winning column. Both Tuivasa and Rozenstruik are known for their exciting performances, and this could be an opportunity to once again make a statement and steal the show, this time in Australia.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a welterweight bout between two unranked opponents within the division. Li Jingliang's last fight took place in 2022, and that fight ended in a split decision loss, which is something he will surely be looking to rectify. His opponent, Carlos Prates, is undefeated since 2019, and he has been making his mark within the UFC since receiving a contract with the promotion during Dana White's Contender Series season seven. With the 170-pound division having a new champion in Belal Muhammad, this fight could be an opportunity to begin movement for themselves within the division.
The feature prelim bout will be a heavyweight bout. Junior Tafa only made his professional debut in July 2022 and, in front of his home crowd of Australia, he will be looking to work his way back into the winning column. Valter Walker will be looking to recover from his first professional loss, which took place in April 2024, with a win over the hometown hero. Both Tafa and Walker symbolize a new era for the heavyweight division, as these two could very well be the faces of the division at some point.
A featherweight bout will also be on offer on the preliminary card. Joshua Culibao and Ricardo Ramos are both on two-fight losing streaks, and this is a must-win for both of them. The preliminary card curtain-raiser will also be at 145-pounds. Jack Jenkins will be coming off of one loss whilst his adversary, Herbert Burns, is looking to flip his luck and overturn his three losses.
The sole women's fight on the card will be an offering from the women's flyweight division. The no. 15-ranked Casey O'Neill will be looking to hold onto her position against a very determined Luana Santos. O'Neill is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and she will be looking to change that at UFC 305. Santos is currently on a five-fight winning streak, and this fight could be the one to finally launch her into the 125-pound division's top 15.
The early prelim card will also have three other fights for fans to tune in for, as the UFC makes its return to Perth, Australia. Regardless, UFC 305 is certainly a fight card that people will want to tune in for.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC 305 results
UFC 305 Main card
Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
UFC 305 Prelim card
Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos
Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
UFC 305 Early Prelim card
Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar