UFC 305: Cheapest and most expensive ticket costs to get in
Middleweight rivals are set to collide in a highly anticipated pay-per-view headliner for the 185-pound championship, as current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis faces off against former two-time champion Israel Adesanya. This marquee event will take place on August 17, with the local date being August 18 in Australia, at the RAC Arena in Perth.
In the co-main event, premier flyweights from Oceania will clash, featuring New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France against Steve Erceg, who hails from Perth. Additionally, the main card boasts a roster of established UFC veterans, including Tai Tuivasa, Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Li Jingliang, ensuring an exciting night of fights.
As the PPV event approaches, acquiring a set of tickets may incur some expense. Nevertheless, several ticket outlets are available to fulfill your attendance needs for UFC 305. In Australia, Ticketek serves as the official partner for the event. However, a brief visit to the Ticketek website from outside the region will lead you to an access-restricted message stating, "Thousands of fans are on the site right now."
Instead, consider visiting StubHub, where you can discover tickets still available at relatively affordable resale prices. For instance, if you wish to attend UFC 305 with a companion, you can secure a pair of tickets in Section 316 for USD 206 each, currently the most economical option on the market. Conversely, the most expensive tickets listed on StubHub are priced at a substantial USD 3,122 for Section 108. As suggested in the description, these tickets likely comprise part of a VIP experience, which includes a ticket, a meal package, and exclusive VIP access.
An intriguing option for purchasing a fan experience at UFC 305 is available through the Sportsnet Holidays platform, the exclusive travel package provider for the event. Currently, a two-night ticket package is offered at a rate of AUD 2,681 per person (approximately $1,768) on their website.
UFC 305 ticket prices
This package includes a two-night stay, from Saturday to Monday, at the four-star Crown Promenade Hotel, designated as the official fan hotel for UFC 305. Additionally, guests will enjoy an exclusive pre-fight dinner hosted by Sportsnet Holidays on Saturday evening, complete with entertainment and appearances from notable UFC personalities, along with engaging interviews. As of now, it remains unclear which UFC personalities will be present at the pre-fight dinner; however, attendees will probably include individuals not featured in the UFC 305 festivities.
UFC's exclusive VIP event services platform also provided an exceptional package for fans aspiring to attend UFC 305. Regrettably, this enticing offer is now sold out. The package, aptly named "SEAMLESS" included an official ticket to UFC 305, VIP entry privileges, a reserved seat at the ceremonial weigh-ins, access to a post-weigh-in reception, and a commemorative UFC souvenir gift.